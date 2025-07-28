Azerbaijan boosts investment in Uzbekistan’s growing economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan amounted to $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that investments in the mentioned country amounted to $1.3 million, or 8.6 percent more than the same period of the last year. Thus, the volume of foreign direct investment of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan for the period from January through March 2024 amounted to $15.3 million.

During the reporting period, investments in this country amounted to 5.3 percent of the total volume of investments abroad.

In the first quarter of 2025, foreign direct investment in the economy of Azerbaijan exceeded $1.5 billion. This is by $10.4 million or 0.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2024.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment in the economy of foreign countries amounted to $315.1 million in the reporting year, which is $15.3 million or 4.6 percent less than the same period of 2024.