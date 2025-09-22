Uzbekistan and China’s CITIC team up for major Fergana road upgrade
Photo: Uzbek president’s office
Uzbekistan has launched a major reconstruction of the Pungon–Namangan highway, one of the Fergana Valley’s most congested routes. The upgrade, led by Chinese company CITIC Construction, will expand the road to four lanes, improve safety, and enhance connectivity between Namangan and Tashkent.
