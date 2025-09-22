Uzbekistan and China’s CITIC team up for major Fergana road upgrade

Photo: Uzbek president’s office

Uzbekistan has launched a major reconstruction of the Pungon–Namangan highway, one of the Fergana Valley’s most congested routes. The upgrade, led by Chinese company CITIC Construction, will expand the road to four lanes, improve safety, and enhance connectivity between Namangan and Tashkent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register