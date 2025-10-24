Turkmenistan sees growth in regional mobile-banking registrations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 24. The spread of mobile-banking users throughout Turkmenistan shows a rising tide of digital financial services.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan shows that Ashgabat has the highest number of registered mobile-banking users with 26,354, followed by Lebap with 25,867, Mary with 23,218, Balkan with 17,314, Dashoguz with 7,280, Ahal with 2,648, and Arkadag with 78.

A cumulative total of 102,759 users have successfully onboarded onto mobile-banking platforms nationwide, underscoring the nation’s strategic initiatives to enhance digital financial inclusivity across both metropolitan and peripheral locales.



Established in 1991, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan orchestrates the banking ecosystem, administers monetary policy frameworks, and fosters the evolution of contemporary financial infrastructure.