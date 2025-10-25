Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan boosts gas exports while cutting imports

Economy Materials 25 October 2025 05:11 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan boosts gas exports while cutting imports

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 25. Uzbekistan increased gas exports and simultaneously reduced imports in the period from January through September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee shows that during the specified period, the country exported gas worth $546.2 million, which is 15.4 percent more than during the same period in 2024, and China remains the main destination for these supplies.

At the same time, exports of crude oil, petroleum products, and related materials amounted to $456.4 million, a slight decline of 1.1 percent compared to January–September 2024.

Gas imports fell to $932.3 million, down 29.7 percent year-on-year, with Russia and Turkmenistan remaining the primary suppliers.

Imports of crude oil and petroleum products totaled $1,466.0 million, a 4.1 percent decrease, while imports of automotive gasoline increased slightly to $1,148.9 million, up 1.8 percent.

