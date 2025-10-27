Uzbekistan, Türkiye collaborate on major industrial projects in Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Governor of the Fergana Region Khayrullo Bozorov met with Vahdettin Heyal, founder of the Turkish company Heyal Holding, to discuss plans for establishing an industrial zone in the region, Trend reports.

The assembly was additionally graced by the presence of Bilal Shirin, a dynamic entrepreneur who is instrumental in fortifying synergies between the Turkish and Fergana business ecosystems.



Throughout the deliberations, stakeholders concentrated on the establishment of a specialized industrial zone in Fergana, leveraging cutting-edge global methodologies, aimed at accommodating high-potential investment initiatives. A comprehensive portfolio of 25 extensive initiatives is earmarked for the area, with robust proposals already formulated for six of these ventures.



Heyal Holding functions as a multifaceted industrial and investment conglomerate within Türkiye, engaging in diverse sectors such as construction, logistics, finance, real estate, and international trade.

