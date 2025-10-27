Azerbaijan and UN ink framework document on cooperation for 2026–2030

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) have signed a Framework Document on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2026-2030 (UNSDCF), Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The UNSDCF was signed between the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, at an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the UN in Baku.

The document outlines the strategic directions of the partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, and reflects joint commitments to promote sustainable development and increase the well-being of people in the country.

At the event, Andreeva emphasized the role of the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

She noted that the signing of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework is the beginning of a new and future-oriented cooperation for the sustainable development of people and the planet.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, highlighted the important role of the UN as one of the main pillars of multilateral diplomacy.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, increasing the rights and opportunities of women and youth in this direction, promoting humanitarian initiatives, and intercultural dialogue.

Moreover, Economy Minister Jabbarov emphasized the long-term and fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

He noted that the partnership creates new opportunities for sustainable development and effective support mechanisms for improving the economic development model of Azerbaijan.

The minister also highlighted that the framework document, which is a new stage of joint activity, is based on the achievements achieved in previous periods of cooperation and is consistent with Azerbaijan's long-term socio-economic priorities, including the development of human capital, innovations, ecosystems, climate resilience, promoting an effective green transition, and ensuring inclusive growth.

The event was attended by heads of state bodies, diplomatic corps, and representatives of international organizations.

The participants discussed the UN's global work over the past 80 years and Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Organization towards the 2030 Agenda.

The event also featured the screening of a short film titled "A Living Legacy", which reflects the UN's 80-year history of promoting peace, dignity, and prosperity for all.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel