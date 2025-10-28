Azerbaijan and Belarus brainstorm trade nomenclature expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ It's crucial to broaden the trade vocabulary, roll out fresh product and service categories, and seize the bull by the horns when it comes to leveraging transit and logistics opportunities between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Trend reports.

This matter was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

The assembly evaluated the intricacies of trade flux between the two nations, underscoring that in the preceding fiscal year, this metric surged by 42 percent, culminating in a total of $506 million.

