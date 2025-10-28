Chinese investors visit Tajik Dangara FEZ to explore business opportunities

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 28. A delegation of investors from the People's Republic of China visited the Dangara Free Economic Zone (FEZ) to explore business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between Tajikistan and China, Trend reports via the Dangara FEZ.

During their visit, the Chinese investors toured several manufacturing facilities within the zone, gaining insights into their operational processes, production capacities, and the potential for future development across various industries. The tour highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available in the region, particularly in manufacturing and industrial sectors.

The investors were also briefed on the favorable policies of the Government of Tajikistan, which actively supports business development within its free economic zones. Detailed information was provided regarding the conditions for establishing enterprises and the incentives available to foreign investors, especially those from China.

The Chinese delegation expressed appreciation for the conducive environment created for foreign investment and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan. This visit underscores the strengthening of economic and diplomatic relations between the two nations, paving the way for further collaboration on joint projects and attracting more Chinese investment into Tajikistan’s growing economy.