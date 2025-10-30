Uzbekistan, China’s Gansu province discuss expansion of investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held talks with a delegation from China’s Gansu Provincial Enterprises Association, led by Xie Yuhua, Secretary of the Joint Party Committee, to discuss the expansion of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting also brought together representatives of leading Gansu-based companies such as Lanzhou Dingheng Real Estate Development, Beijing Xiandai Zhisheng Electronic Systems and Engineering, Inner Mongolia Dada Labor and Construction, and Beijing Hongke Engineering and Technology Group. These enterprises operate across key sectors, including construction, agriculture, tourism, and energy.

During the talks, the Chinese delegation was presented with detailed information on Uzbekistan’s market potential, investment climate, and a portfolio of 500 promising projects ready for foreign participation. The parties also discussed proposals for establishing a Gansu Association-led technopark in Uzbekistan and explored new avenues for cooperation in the field of geology.

The Gansu delegates lauded the robust evolution of bilateral engagements and extended an invitation to the Uzbek contingent to participate in forthcoming promotional initiatives and roadshows within Gansu Province.



The dynamics of bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China are experiencing significant acceleration and growth trajectories. In the preceding fiscal cycle, trade volumes surpassed $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent uptick since the commencement of 2025. This substantial expansion emphasizes the fortification of economic linkages and accentuates China’s position as a pivotal and dependable ally for Uzbekistan.

