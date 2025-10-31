Kyrgyz finance ministry reviews ADB and World Bank project portfolios for 3Q2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan held portfolio review meetings with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank to assess the progress of public investment projects for the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports via the ministry.

Conversations centered around the optimization of project execution metrics, strategic deployment of external capital resources, and initiatives aimed at augmenting operational efficiency and outcome efficacy. Stakeholders from the Ministry of Finance, Asian Development Bank, and World Bank, alongside officials from pertinent ministries, agencies, and project execution units, engaged in the evaluative processes.

The ministry underscored that systematic portfolio evaluations facilitate the timely identification of obstacles and guarantee that strategic decisions are executed to expedite the deployment of initiatives that bolster Kyrgyzstan’s economic and infrastructural advancement.

