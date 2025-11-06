Turkmenistan and Georgia explore economic co-op and promote social equality

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 6. Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Dovletmyrat Seitmammedov met with Georgia’s State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, Tea Akhvlediani, and discussed key sectors of cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Georgia.

The sides noted the active development of Turkmen-Georgian relations across key sectors, including the economy, transport, culture, and education, and exchanged views on cooperation in promoting civil rights and social equality.

Ambassador Seitmammedov informed the Georgian side about the work of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care. He also highlighted preparations for a high-level international forum to be held in Ashgabat on December 12, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Turkmenistan and Georgia are cultivating a synergistic business nexus, achieving a cumulative trade turnover exceeding $81 million in 2024, with a pronounced emphasis on pivotal sectors including transportation, energy, and agribusiness. The partnership is fortified by a multitude of bilateral accords and an emphasis on optimizing Georgia's position as a pivotal transit nexus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel