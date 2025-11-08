U.S., Tajikistan announce $3B in new commercial agreements

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 8. The U.S. Department of State announced a series of commercial deals with Tajikistan worth over $3 billion, Trend reports.

As President Donald Trump and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met on November 6, they agreed to deepen commercial ties, boost innovation, and support sustainable economic growth.

The agreements span several key sectors, including aviation, critical minerals, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and consumer goods.

As such, in aviation, Tajikistan announced plans to purchase Boeing aircraft and aviation support systems valued at $3.2 billion. The deal is expected to support more than 11,000 American jobs and reflects confidence in U.S. aerospace technology.

In the mining and agriculture sectors, Tajikistan signed a $32.5 million agreement with Transparent Earth to provide technical assistance and remote sensing capabilities.

Tajikistan also established partnerships with Starlink to advance digital modernization through trusted digital infrastructure, expanding internet connectivity and access.

In the field of artificial intelligence, collaborations were announced between Perplexity AI and Zypl AI to deploy the world’s first agent-based AI browser for government use — a move that will strengthen Tajikistan’s capacity for innovation and AI-driven policymaking. Additionally, SuperMicro, Cerebris, and Zypl AI will develop AI infrastructure for data centers in Tajikistan, powered by the country’s 1 GW hydropower commitment, positioning it as a regional hub for high-speed AI services.

The deals also include a $9 million investment by Coca-Cola to expand its operations in Dushanbe, which will further increase the presence of U.S. products and services in Tajikistan’s market.