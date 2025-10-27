SOCAR rolls out numbers on production, refining, and exports for 3Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27.​ Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR carried out drilling operations totaling 12,000 meters in the third quarter of 2025, Trend reports via the company.

At locations either entirely managed by SOCAR or where it possesses a dominant stake, output reached approximately 1.8 million tons of crude oil and 1.94 billion cubic meters of natural gas.



Nationwide, the hydrocarbon extraction metrics exhibited a 7.4 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous annum, culminating in an approximate yield of 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Concurrently, the aggregate crude oil throughput for the quarter was quantified at 7 million tons.

SOCAR exported roughly 4.1 million tons of oil to foreign markets, including both its own production and profit shares from oil produced by international consortia in Azerbaijan that belong to the state and SOCAR. Gas exports reached 6.3 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption stood at around 2.4 billion cubic meters, marking an 8.7 percent increase in gas exports.

During the quarter, SOCAR refined about 1.7 million tons of oil and 760 million cubic meters of gas. Exported petroleum, petrochemical, and gas chemical products produced at SOCAR facilities in Azerbaijan totaled about 639,200 tons, reflecting a 2.7 percent increase in exports of these products.

