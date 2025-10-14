Kazakhstan, Czech company agree to establish filter production for power plants

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and Czech company ZVVZ Engineering have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch local production of filter equipment for power plants, Trend reports via the ministry.

The document was signed during Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov’s working visit to the Czech Republic, where he met with Martin Fröhlich, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic. The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and emphasized the importance of implementing agreements reached within the Kazakhstan–Czech Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

“The two sides need to intensify interaction between relevant agencies and resume the work of the specialized working group. Special attention was given to technology transfer, energy infrastructure development, modernization of generation facilities, power market development, training of qualified personnel, and expanding Czech companies’ participation in joint investment projects in Kazakhstan,” Yessimkhanov said.

Under the memorandum, the parties agreed to cooperate in organizing local production of filtering equipment, training Kazakh specialists in the energy sector, and jointly preparing feasibility studies for introducing modern filtration systems at coal-fired power plants across the country. The initiative aims to attract advanced Czech technologies to Kazakhstan and enhance the environmental performance of domestic power plants.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation also toured the Doosan Škoda Power plant—one of the global leaders in steam turbine manufacturing—and visited the company’s R&D center. The sides discussed the potential application of Doosan Škoda Power technologies in Kazakhstan for the modernization and renewal of existing energy facilities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel