Kazakhstan’s Tokayev discusses upcoming state visit to Russia with Putin

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed preparations for his upcoming state visit to Russia during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via Akorda.

The presidents emphasized that the upcoming talks in Moscow are a golden opportunity for nurturing the strategic partnership and strengthening the bonds between the two countries.



The conversation also dipped its toes into various facets of the current global landscape.

President Tokayev is scheduled to pay a state visit to Russia on November 12.

