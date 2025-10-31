Remittances from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan drop in number but rise in value

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. Kazakhstan received a total of 1,040 transactions from Kyrgyzstan via international money transfer systems in August 2025, which is a 2.8 percent decrease from July’s 1,070 transactions.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the total value of transfers from Kyrgyzstan reached 916.69 million tenge (around $1.71 million), up 27.05 percent from July’s 721.91 million tenge ($1.34 million).

Kyrgyzstan accounted for 2.1 percent of the total number of international remittances received in Kazakhstan and 4.4 percent by value.

Overall, Kazakhstan received 48,400 transactions from abroad via international money transfer systems in August, with a total value of 20.856 billion tenge ($38.8 million). Compared to July, the number of transactions fell by 6 percent, while the total value declined by 1.9 percent.

The majority of transfers were made in U.S. dollars, accounting for 44.8 percent of transactions and 58.6 percent of the total value. Transfers in Kazakhstani tenge represented 26.1 percent of transactions and 19.6 percent of the total value.