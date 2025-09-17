Vice President of Türkiye arrives in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He was welcomed at Manas International Airport by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the visit, Yılmaz is scheduled to meet with President Sadyr Zhaparov and hold talks with Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As part of the official program, the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held, co-chaired by Kasymaliev and Yılmaz. A Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum is also set to take place.

Furthermore, Bishkek will host a meeting of heads of government and vice presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States on September 18.