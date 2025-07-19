Our victory proves that justice exists - you just have to fight for it - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Our Victory – a just and complete Victory – proves that justice exists; you just have to fight for it. And in order to achieve it, you must work every day and bring victory closer with every passing day. Especially if the final decision depends on you, then you must dedicate your life to it. Only then can such a Victory happen, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized that one of the most important factors was the unity of society.

“Such unity gave me, as President and as Commander-in-Chief, moral strength. I was confident that society and the people would stand behind me. That was probably one of the decisive factors,” President Ilham Aliyev added.