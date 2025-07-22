President Ilham Aliyev addresses congratulatory message to representatives of Azerbaijani mass media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed a congratulatory message to representatives of Azerbaijani mass media, Trend reports.

''Dear representatives of the media,

Dear journalists,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of a significant anniversary — the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani national press.

On July 22, 1875, the great enlightener and publisher Hasan bey Zardabi began publishing the newspaper “Akinchi,” a herald of advanced ideas and a mirror of the era’s public and political life. This historic event reverberated extensively throughout the Caucasus at the time, gave an impetus to the development of the enlightenment movement in Azerbaijan, contributed to national awakening, the formation of national self-awareness and freedom of thought, and played a significant role in the upbringing of a progressive generation of journalists, publishers, and intellectuals.

The Azerbaijani national press has always focused on the issues of concern to our society and on the advanced ideas and progressive thoughts of the time. It has made an exceptional contribution to the education of our people, the promotion of national and human values, the development of the Azerbaijani literary language, and the realization of the most sublime aspirations of our people — such as freedom and independence.

As was the case in all areas of public life, thanks to the political will and determination of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan — which gained independence at the end of the last century — experienced a dramatic turnaround in the development of its national press. As a result of the fundamental reforms carried out in the media during that period, the legal framework governing media activity was improved and brought into line with international standards. In addition, artificial obstacles and censorship limiting freedom of speech and information were eliminated. All this gave an impetus to the rapid development of the Azerbaijani media and paved the way for its entry into a new stage.

The independence of the Azerbaijani press has been one of the key prerequisites for the development of our society. The development of independent, strong, and modern media guided by the interests of the people — and the creation of the necessary conditions for its free activity — have always been among the priority tasks of our state. Systematic work has been carried out in this direction, a regulatory and legal framework has been created to improve the information environment in our country, strengthen the potential and economic foundations of media activity, and adapt it to the challenges of the digital age. Fundamental reforms have also been implemented to strengthen the economic independence of information resources and improve the social protection of journalists.

Today, we can proudly say that our national press has undergone a glorious and progressive development over a century and a half. It is noteworthy that our national press is celebrating this anniversary at a time when Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Azerbaijani media worked selflessly and persistently — both on the frontlines and in the rear — to ensure the prompt coverage of events during the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation. At such a historic and fateful time for our country and people, the Azerbaijani media played a major role in accurately and swiftly informing the public, countering disinformation campaigns, and demonstrating high professionalism, true patriotism, and solidarity in conveying our voice and position to the international community. It is beyond any doubt that the victory we won in the information space is an integral part of the glorious Victory achieved on the battlefield — the 5th anniversary of which we will celebrate this year.

I revere and honor the dear memory of our media representatives who died while performing their professional duties on the frontlines during the occupation of our lands, as well as in the liberated territories in the post-war period. Their bravery and heroism will never be forgotten.

Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a strong state that pursues an independent foreign policy, has gained the status of a political and economic center of the region, and has secured its rightful place in the international system. The country’s current development has also increased the authority of the Azerbaijani media in the global information network and enhanced its competitiveness.

To ensure that our national press further strengthens its presence in the global information space in the coming period, several factors will play a leading role — including improving media literacy, adopting the most advanced communication technologies, ensuring effective and flexible communication, increasing activity on social media platforms, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and combating disinformation and fake news.

Our national press, operating in a complex and competitive environment shaped by a rapidly evolving global media landscape, carries a special responsibility. In today’s world — where the global information space is being swiftly transformed, international propaganda significantly influences national images and internal affairs, artificial intelligence capabilities are expanding, and hybrid threats and deepfakes are becoming more widespread — our media must adhere to the principles of professionalism, objectivity, impartiality, high national consciousness, and patriotism. It must resolutely prevent the misuse of freedom of speech and information, and place Azerbaijan's national interests above all else.

The leading role of responsible, creative, intellectual, and professional journalism in shaping modern media culture is undeniable. I am confident that the Azerbaijani media will continue to fulfill its mission in an objective and professional manner — informing our people, building a modern society, and strengthening national solidarity.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this significant anniversary and wish you continued success in upholding the proud traditions of our national press,'' the congratulatory message reads.