Elchin Amirbayov holds talks with Austrian officials (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. During a working visit to Austria, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, held meetings with senior Austrian officials, Trend reports.

During the visit, Amirbayov met Walter Rosenkranz, President of the National Council, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Special Envoy for Global Affairs of the Chancellor, and Nikolaus Marschik, Secretary General for Foreign Affairs at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs.

Amirbayov also took part in a roundtable discussion at the International Institute for Peace and gave interviews to Austrian media.

Talks focused on relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.