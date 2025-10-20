President Ilham Aliyev awards meritorious statistics employees - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded a group of Azerbaijani statisticians for their outstanding contributions to the country’s data and statistical system, Trend reports.

The Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 3rd degree

Vahab Mammadov

The Taraggi Medal.

Huseyn Baghirov

The Medal "For Distinction in Civil Service"

Abdulkerim Ashurov

Nazim Babayev

Toghrul Ajalov

Rauf Aliyev

Heydar Gafarov

Eyyub Gahramanov

Sabina Guliyeva

Farnad Tahirov

