Modern education center set to operate in newly inaugurated school in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ One of the key priorities in the Karabakh region today is the establishment of a modern educational infrastructure that meets current standards, Head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department Sanan Mansimli, told Trend.

Mansimli noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, significant efforts are underway to rebuild and develop the education sector in the liberated territories. The recent opening of Secondary School No. 1 in Aghdam, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, is a testament to these ongoing efforts.

He added that the foundation of the school was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.