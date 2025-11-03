Legendary tenor Plácido Domingo set to perform in Azerbaijan's Baku with renowned artists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The program for the legendary tenor Plácido Domingo’s concert in Azerbaijan's Baku has been announced, Trend reports.

The concert is set to light up the stage on November 14 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, showcasing the talents of Plácido Domingo (baritone) and his son Plácido Domingo Jr. Joining them will be the remarkable People’s Artist Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), the Honored Artist Afag Abbasova (soprano), and the Swiss opera sensation Daria Rybak (soprano).

The State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli will be conducted by the renowned Italian maestro Francesco Ivan Ciampa.

The evening’s program will include masterpieces by world-famous composers such as Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Pietro Mascagni. Domingo also has a surprise in store for Azerbaijani audiences; together with the evening’s performers, he will perform one of Azerbaijan’s beloved folk songs.

This isn't Plácido Domingo's first rodeo when it comes to his interest in Azerbaijani music. It is worth recalling that in 2010, the legendary singer performed Tofig Guliyev’s song “Sənə də qalmaz” at a ceremony dedicated to the 87th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth.

Tickets for the November 14 concert can be purchased on iTicket.az and at official sales outlets.

