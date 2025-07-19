Minister urges British companies to explore North Macedonian market opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. As part of his visit to London, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, addressed a business forum attended by more than 50 British companies, Trend reports.

At the forum, Minister Mucunski spoke about the government's efforts and initiatives to improve the business climate, investment opportunities in North Macedonia, and the potential to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

On this occasion, he invited British companies to explore the opportunities offered by the Macedonian market and economy, and expressed the government's and ministry's readiness to provide full support for the realization of their investment plans and goals.

During his stay in London, Minister Mucunski also visited the School of East European Languages at University College London (UCL), where the Macedonian language is taught and spoken. On this occasion, a donation of textbooks and literature was made to support the learning of the Macedonian mother tongue.

Promoting the Macedonian language and creating conditions for its study are among the top priorities of the Ministry, which has been actively working on these goals in recent periods.

During the visit, Minister Mucunski also held a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with the Republic of North Macedonia in the UK Parliament. The meeting focused on advancing bilateral relations, strengthening parliamentary cooperation, and discussing the role of both parliaments in enhancing political ties between the two countries.

Minister Mucunski expressed gratitude for the continued support and interest in North Macedonia, as well as for the contribution to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel