Uzbekistan sets wind energy project in motion in Tashkent region
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has launched the $28 million Charvak Wind Power Plant project, expected to generate 50 million kWh annually, reducing natural gas consumption by 15 million cubic meters and cutting harmful emissions by 22,000 tons. This investment supports the country’s clean energy goals while boosting economic efficiency through significant fuel savings.
