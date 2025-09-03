Iran’s crude oil exports sees silver lining in past month
Iran boosted its crude oil exports by about 21,000 barrels per day in the first four months of this year, with total shipments rising more than 630,000 barrels. Officials say the country holds over 1.2 trillion barrels of hydrocarbon reserves, though nearly 70% remains untapped.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy