Iran’s truck freight sector shifts into overdrive in 2025

Iranian trucks transported around 236 million tons of cargo across the country in the first five months of the year, including 46 million tons of agricultural and food products and 73 million tons of construction and mining materials. More than 10 million tons of essential goods were delivered from ports, supported by over 550,000 truck drivers operating on the nation’s extensive highway and main road network.

