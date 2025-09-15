Iran sets forth investment strategy for Madar gas field project
Iran has signed a $600 million deal to develop the Madar gas field in Bushehr province, with plans to drill 20 wells and build new infrastructure. The field holds nearly 250 billion cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to produce significant volumes of gas and condensate over the next two decades.
