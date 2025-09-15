Georgia sees fourfold surge in exports to Turkmenistan in 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 15. Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan totaled $25.755 million from January through July 2025, marking a nearly 4-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024 ($6.725 million).

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia indicates that the escalation was predominantly propelled by the outbound shipments of automotive units, aeronautical apparatus, maritime conveyances, and their ancillary transport apparatus, which experienced an increase from $147,300 in the January-July 2024 timeframe to $10.140 million in the corresponding interval of 2025.



Noteworthy expansion was also documented in the sector of live animals and animal derivatives, achieving a valuation of $9.406 million in 2025, whereas no export transactions were registered in this category the preceding year. The exportation of machinery and mechanical apparatus, alongside electrical apparatus, experienced a substantial escalation, surging nearly fivefold from $152,600 to $725,200.



Concurrently, the exportation of commodities within the chemical sector and its ancillary industries escalated from $1.434 million to $2.692 million, while the textile and textile-related products experienced an exponential increase, surging from $4,100 to $43,700.



Conversely, multiple segments exhibited a downturn. The exportation metrics for optical, photographic, and medical instrumentation experienced a significant contraction, plummeting from $2.249 million in the fiscal year 2024 to a mere $350,200 in 2025. There was a marginal contraction in the logistics of processed consumables, including edibles, liquid refreshments, and tobacco products, with a decline from $1.950 million to $1.813 million.



In summation, the trade dynamics between Georgia and Turkmenistan during the initial seven-month period of 2025 exhibit a robust upward trajectory, characterized by significant escalation in pivotal commodity sectors, notably within the realms of transport apparatus and livestock-associated merchandise.