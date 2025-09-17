Azerbaijan’s net financial assets rise sharply in 1H2025
In H1 2025, Azerbaijan’s net financial assets grew by $3 billion, driven by direct ($0.5 billion), portfolio ($1 billion), and other ($1.5 billion) investments abroad. Net financial liabilities rose by $230 million, mainly due to an oil bonus ($450.2 million) and other investments, offset by outflows in direct ($195.8 million) and portfolio ($24.9 million) investments.
