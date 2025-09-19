Kazakhstan’s sustainable shift speeds up with EBRD support, PwC says

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has notably increased its investments in Kazakhstan, tripling its annual funding in 2024 to 913 million euro across sustainable infrastructure, corporate, and financial sectors. Key projects include wastewater treatment in Aktobe, a new hospital in Kokshetau, and expanding power transmission to integrate Kazakhstan’s energy systems.

