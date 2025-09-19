Uzbekistan sheds light on annual production stats for folk and applied arts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. In Uzbek cities and regions with particularly well-developed traditional arts and crafts, 11 craft centers have been established, with an annual production volume exceeding 1.5 trillion soums ($127 million), the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the opening of the International Festival of Folk and Applied Arts and the International Ceramics Forum, Trend reports.

''Thanks to consistent measures to revive various types of applied arts, the number of such crafts has reached 43, and over the past three years, 31,500 artisans of different specializations have joined the “Khunarmand” Association.

Following the traditional “mentor–apprentice” system, 118,000 young people, including low-income individuals, the temporarily unemployed, and persons with disabilities, have received training and employment opportunities, demonstrating the social significance of developing the craft sector.

Special attention is also given to supporting the demanding work of artisans who remain dedicated to their craft. Many of them have been awarded high titles, orders, and medals in recognition of their achievements.

International conferences, exhibitions, fairs, national costume shows, and meetings held as part of the festival, as well as the International Ceramics Forum in the Rishtan District, are set to become platforms for creative dialogue and for transmitting the secrets of applied arts to young artisans.

It is worth noting that by the decision of the World Crafts Council, the ancient cities of Bukhara, Kokand, and Margilan have been included in the World List of Crafts Cities. This year, Rishtan and Shahrihan will join them.

Recently, the General Secretariat of TURKSOY announced Kokand as a “City of Crafts of the Turkic World,” which is seen as yet another international recognition of Uzbekistan’s work in preserving and promoting traditional crafts,'' the President emphasized.