ADB maps out key investment and reform focus in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 19. Special attention in Kyrgyzstan is being given to projects in the energy sector, tourism development, and youth support, said Parjiono, Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) electoral district, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Finance, Almaz Baketaev, held in Bishkek.

"We see that even small investments yield significant results. Kyrgyzstan is developing towards a ‘green economy,’ and for us, the effective use of allocated funds is more important than their volume. Education and the development of human capital are of strategic importance, as youth are the future of the country. We are ready to work together in stages and on a mutually beneficial basis, which will lay the foundation for Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable development," Parjiono emphasized.

In turn, Baketaev highlighted that one of the government’s priority policy directions is the development and support of small and medium-sized businesses.

"Without strengthening entrepreneurship, it is impossible to ensure sustainable economic growth and expand the revenue base of the budget," he said.

He also noted that special attention should be paid to tourism development, considering the country’s unique natural and cultural potential.

"Many have yet to fully realize the opportunities in Kyrgyzstan. Besides the pleasant climate, the country has rich natural and cultural resources that provide a foundation for the sustainable development of tourism," the minister added.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the comprehensive development of small and medium businesses, tourism, and ecological projects contributes to sustainable economic growth and improves the quality of life for citizens.