Uzbekistan explores trade and logistics opportunities in Jordan’s port of Aqaba

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Nozimjon Kholmurodov, First Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, paid a working visit to the port city of Aqaba to explore opportunities for expanding trade, transport, and investment cooperation as part of the official mission to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Trend reports.

The delegation included representatives of leading Uzbek enterprises as well as senior officials of relevant government agencies.

Aqaba, recognized as a key transport and logistics hub of the region, accounts for nearly 65 percent of Jordan’s imports and 80 percent of its exports. During the visit, the Uzbek delegation studied the operations of the Industrial Free Economic Zone, held meetings with resident companies, and engaged in negotiations with the leadership of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

Particular attention was devoted to the infrastructure of the Aqaba Container Terminal, which has an annual throughput capacity of 1.3 million containers, along with the city’s advanced logistics and warehousing facilities.

Following the visit, the parties highlighted Aqaba’s strong potential as a strategic logistics and investment hub, established direct business contacts, and outlined practical areas for future cooperation.

Meanwhile, in August of this year, another Uzbek delegation led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held a series of official meetings in Jordan. A key outcome of those discussions was the agreement to prepare a draft preferential trade agreement between the two countries, marking the beginning of a new stage in the development of bilateral economic relations.