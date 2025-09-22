Cerberus backs Kazakhstan’s Middle Corridor expansion, cites logistics opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Cerberus Capital Management has expressed strong support for Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

"I would like to particularly note your plans to ensure the country’s economic growth. We share your optimism regarding the joint development of the Middle Corridor with Kazakhstan and the opportunities in logistics and telecommunications," said Frank Bruno, Cerberus Capital Management CEO, following his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kazakhstan has been actively expanding the corridor’s capacity, with cargo volumes increasing sixfold over the past five years. President Tokayev also invited Cerberus to participate in both transport infrastructure and digital initiatives, highlighting Kazakhstan’s strategy to combine economic diversification with technological innovation along the corridor.