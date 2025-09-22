Uzbekistan, IMF strengthen partnership on economic reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in New York to discuss deepening collaboration between Uzbekistan and the global financial institution, Trend reports.

Georgieva praised Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms, affirming the IMF’s strong support for the country’s irreversible transformation. The meeting highlighted productive cooperation on macroeconomic policy, budget, and tax administration, with Uzbek specialists regularly participating in IMF training programs.

This year, Uzbekistan and the IMF jointly conducted an assessment of the country’s financial sector resilience and developed a corresponding roadmap.

The sides agreed on continued expert support from the IMF in areas including monetary and fiscal policy development, statistical system transformation, and the expansion of training programs for government economic staff.