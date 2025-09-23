Boeing, Uzbekistan stress timely delivery of new aircraft contract

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. During a working visit to New York, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Brendan Nelson, President of Boeing Global, Trend reports.

The sides highlighted the long-standing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the aerospace giant.

They also emphasized the importance of the timely implementation of the recently signed contract for aircraft deliveries and the long-term cooperation agreement concluded during the visit.

Earlier, Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, has struck a deal with Boeing for the delivery of 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for an additional eight aircraft.