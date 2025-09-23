Donald Trump hails Uzbekistan’s $8B Boeing deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. U.S. President Donald Trump praised Uzbekistan for its new aviation agreement with Boeing, calling it a 'great deal', Trend reports.

“Earlier this month I spoke with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Today I want to congratulate President Mirziyoyev on signing a great deal with Boeing! Worth over $8 billion, Uzbekistan Airways is purchasing 22,787 Dreamliners,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added that the deal will have a significant impact on employment in the United States, stating it will “create over 35,000 jobs in the United States.”

The contract covers the delivery of 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for an additional eight aircraft, as part of Uzbekistan Airways’ long-term fleet modernization program.