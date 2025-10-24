Kazakhstan updates on expansion of Kashagan gas processing capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 24. Construction is actively underway on a gas processing plant (GPP) at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, designed to process 1 billion cubic meters of gas, the country's Ministry of Energy said, Trend reports.

Around 2,000 specialists are currently working on the site, including 170 on night shifts, supported by 340 pieces of equipment.

To date, the installation of chimneys has been completed, while work continues on concrete foundations, metal structures (installation and painting), piping, and assembly of technological equipment, as well as the construction of tanks and spherical vessels. The development of external engineering networks is also ongoing.

In addition, a second GPP with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters is planned at Kashagan, which will allow processing up to 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas from the field.

Construction is also underway on a 900 million cubic meter GPP in the city of Zhanaozen. The development of a GPP at the Karachaganak field remains a strategic priority for the government and is under active consideration.