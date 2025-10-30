Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 30

Economy Materials 30 October 2025 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to October 29.

The official rate for $1 is 569,984 rials, while one euro is valued at 664,824 rials. On October 29, the euro was priced at 661,774 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 30

Rial on October 29

1 US dollar

USD

569,984

567,632

1 British pound

GBP

754,775

753,628

1 Swiss franc

CHF

716,131

715,962

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,922

60,670

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,227

56,950

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,012

88,604

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,452

6,434

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,203

154,563

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,859,291

1,850,905

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,969

200,830

100 Japanese yen

JPY

375,197

373,083

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,352

73,058

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,481,735

1,474,844

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

410,194

407,257

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,491

328,058

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,317

33,095

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,587

13,527

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,126

7,136

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,589

155,943

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,439

43,353

1 Syrian pound

SYP

52

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

376,881

373,705

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,996

151,369

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,515,915

1,509,660

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,832

438,795

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

466,151

464,046

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,727

18,646

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

403,055

401,945

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,777

104,452

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,297

79,956

100 Thai baht

THB

1,765,054

1,757,478

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,949

135,236

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,119

396,127

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,927

800,609

1 euro

EUR

664,824

661,774

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,766

106,461

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,129

209,008

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,422

34,200

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,546

8,599

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

167,394

166,684

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,285

333,901

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

971,090

959,738

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,890

61,425

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,004

161,808

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,613

2,632

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,011 rials and $1 costs 727,038 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,311 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,862 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

