Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to October 29.

The official rate for $1 is 569,984 rials, while one euro is valued at 664,824 rials. On October 29, the euro was priced at 661,774 rials.

Currency Rial on October 30 Rial on October 29 1 US dollar USD 569,984 567,632 1 British pound GBP 754,775 753,628 1 Swiss franc CHF 716,131 715,962 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,922 60,670 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,227 56,950 1 Danish krone DKK 89,012 88,604 1 Indian rupee INR 6,452 6,434 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,203 154,563 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,859,291 1,850,905 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,969 200,830 100 Japanese yen JPY 375,197 373,083 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,352 73,058 1 Omani rial OMR 1,481,735 1,474,844 1 Canadian dollar CAD 410,194 407,257 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,491 328,058 1 South African rand ZAR 33,317 33,095 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,587 13,527 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,126 7,136 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,589 155,943 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,439 43,353 1 Syrian pound SYP 52 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 376,881 373,705 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,996 151,369 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,515,915 1,509,660 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,832 438,795 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 466,151 464,046 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,727 18,646 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 403,055 401,945 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,777 104,452 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,297 79,956 100 Thai baht THB 1,765,054 1,757,478 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,949 135,236 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,119 396,127 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,927 800,609 1 euro EUR 664,824 661,774 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,766 106,461 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,129 209,008 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,422 34,200 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,546 8,599 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 167,394 166,684 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,285 333,901 100 Philippine pesos PHP 971,090 959,738 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,890 61,425 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,004 161,808 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,613 2,632

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,011 rials and $1 costs 727,038 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,311 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,862 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

