Tbilisi and Washington discuss joint steps to boost regional energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Inga Phaladze met with Acting Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, Tommy Joyce, on the sidelines of the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) held in Athens, Greece, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on potential cooperation between Georgia and the United States in ensuring regional and global energy security.

Phaladze briefed the U.S. side on the ongoing development of Georgia’s energy sector, major infrastructure projects, and other current initiatives. The parties placed special emphasis on the importance of energy security amid the evolving situation across the Eurasian region.

It was noted that Georgia remains a reliable partner in regional energy projects, facilitating the transportation of South Caucasus energy resources, including oil and gas, to European markets. Phaladze highlighted the progress in developing the Green Energy Corridor and Georgia’s key role in this initiative.

“We are actively engaged in developing the Green Energy Corridor, which will strengthen energy security both in Europe and across the South Caucasus,” Phaladze said.

The sides also discussed opportunities for introducing innovative energy technologies and further developing Georgia’s energy infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Director General of the Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation Ekaterine Sisauri, Board Member of the Georgian State Electrosystem Zviad Gachechiladze, Head of the Energy Policy and Investment Projects Department Alexander Sokhadze, Deputy Head of the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Policy Department Omar Tsereteli, and Ambassador of Georgia to Greece Levan Beridze.