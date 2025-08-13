Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing amid economic diversification

Kazakhstan is actively diversifying its economy by focusing on deep processing of raw materials, leading to a 6.1 percent growth in the manufacturing sector from January through July. Key contributors include increases in metal products, engineering, food production, and oil refining. The mining sector also saw an 8.5 percent rise due to higher extraction of oil, gas, and coal.

