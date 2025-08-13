Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing amid economic diversification
Kazakhstan is actively diversifying its economy by focusing on deep processing of raw materials, leading to a 6.1 percent growth in the manufacturing sector from January through July. Key contributors include increases in metal products, engineering, food production, and oil refining. The mining sector also saw an 8.5 percent rise due to higher extraction of oil, gas, and coal.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy