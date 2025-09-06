Coca-Cola sets sights on growth with new factory in Kazakhstan's Aktobe
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Coca-Cola Company announced the opening of a new plant in Shymkent and plans for another in the Aktobe region, seeking government support. During a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, US companies including Honeywell, Apple, and Meta discussed their ongoing projects and expansion plans in Kazakhstan.
