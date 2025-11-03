Direct flights take off between capitals of Kazakhstan and Serbia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has taken to the skies with direct flights between Astana and Belgrade, paving the way for the first-ever regular connection between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Serbia, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The deal to kick off the route came about during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official trip to Serbia and was pulled together with the backing of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgrade.

Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev emphasized that the opening of the direct air route between Astana and Belgrade marks an important milestone in strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. According to him, the new route will boost business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Travel between Kazakhstan and Serbia is already simplified thanks to a visa-free regime, and the flight time is just 5 hours and 40 minutes. The first flight carried 92 passengers, and high demand is expected going forward.

SCAT Airlines will operate the Astana–Belgrade–Astana service twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, using modern Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline continues to expand its European network, which already includes routes from Astana to Prague and from Shymkent to Budapest and Munich.

