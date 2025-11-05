Kazakhstan, Belarus sign roadmaps to strengthen industrial co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 5. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction and Belarus’ Ministry of Industry have signed a Roadmap to develop cooperation in industrial projects and joint initiatives for 2026–2028, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The signing took place following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, who is visiting Kazakhstan on a state visit, during which a series of bilateral agreements were formalized.

In addition, a Roadmap on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026–2028 was signed between the Astana City Administration and the Minsk City Executive Committee. A Memorandum of Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian fields was also signed between the Almaty Region Administration and the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.

“For us, Kazakhstan is a priority partner in trade and economic relations. We are committed to developing these ties in every possible way. I am confident that today’s meeting will give additional momentum to strengthening and expanding dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan and will infuse it with new content,” said Turchin.

The parties discussed further development of industrial cooperation and implementation of joint projects. In the digital sector, exchanging experience on AI implementation was highlighted as a key area of collaboration. In agriculture, the focus is on processing and production projects, as well as cooperation in agricultural science to increase sector efficiency. Kazakhstan achieved a high harvest this year, partly thanks to advanced agricultural technologies.

Participants also emphasized the importance of collaboration in transport and logistics. Coordinated actions between relevant agencies ensure smooth railway and road transport between the two countries, while there is potential to develop transport corridors for access to new export markets. Interregional cooperation and cultural-humanitarian exchanges were also discussed as part of strengthening bilateral ties.

Kazakhstan and Belarus maintain a strategic alliance characterized by robust connections in political, economic, and humanitarian domains, underscored by high-level collaboration and a framework of more than 80 international treaties. Essential elements of their partnership encompass substantial commerce, collaborative industrial initiatives such as automobile and tractor assembly facilities, and strong cooperation within international entities like the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

