'Sent by heaven': Kazakhstan's Tokayev praises Donald Trump as visionary leader

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Donald Trump is a great leader, statesman, sent by heaven to bring common sense and traditions that we all share and value back into the United States policy, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a working dinner with Central Asian leaders during the C5+1 meeting in Washington, D.C., Trend reports.

"Mr. President, you are the great leader, statesman, sent by heaven to bring common sense and traditions that we all share and value back into United States policy, either domestic or foreign. Therefore, millions of people in so many countries are so grateful to you, and I am convinced that your wise and bold policy needs to be strongly supported worldwide," he added.

President Tokayev also noted that, under Donald Trump’s presidency, America is ushering in a new golden age.

"I commend your far-sighted vision of making America great again. This inspires me to pursue a target-oriented strategy towards building a just and strong Kazakhstan on the basis of my concept, law, and order," he said.