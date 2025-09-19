Tajikistan and IAEA forge ahead with new joint projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 19. A delegation from Tajikistan, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and New Technologies Aziz Nazar, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation and the launch of new national initiatives under the IAEA Technical Cooperation Program for 2026-2027, Trend reports via the Tajikistan's Industry Ministry.

The delegation also included Ilhom Mirsaidzoda, Director of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security and Safety Agency at the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan. During the meeting, the sides reviewed the status of ongoing joint projects and explored new areas of collaboration in peaceful nuclear technologies and related scientific fields.

In addition, the Tajik side extended an official invitation to Grossi to participate in the upcoming International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, scheduled to take place in Dushanbe on October 24-25, 2025. The conference aims to foster global dialogue on the role of AI in science and security.

The IAEA is also set to host its own Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Vienna in December 2025, where further international cooperation is expected to be discussed.