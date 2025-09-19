Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia, France explore future cooperation and EU integration prospects

Georgia Materials 19 September 2025 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Georgia MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili met with the Ambassador of France to Georgia, Olivier Courtaud, to review the current state of bilateral relations and explore prospects for future cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Georgia's Foreign Ministry, the discussions also touched on Georgia's European integration, with both sides stressing the importance of continued dialogue and partnership in advancing this process.

Ambassador Courtaud reaffirmed France's support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Bochorishvili wished the French ambassador success in his future endeavors.

