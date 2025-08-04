Japanese agency upgrades Slovenia’s credit rating
The Japanese rating agency Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has upgraded Slovenia’s credit rating from A to A+ with a stable outlook, citing the country’s strong economy, fiscal discipline, and international stability. This move reaffirms Slovenia’s position on a successful growth trajectory amid ongoing structural reforms.
