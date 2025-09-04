SOCAR’s new investment plans in Türkiye take center stage in Izmir talks (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4.​ During the IV Azerbaijan–Türkiye Fourth Energy Forum in Izmir, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar visited SOCAR’s STAR Oil Refinery and Petkim petrochemical plant in Aliaga, Türkiye, the ministry told Trend.

The visit highlighted the strategic importance of SOCAR’s production facilities for both Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s economies. The Izmir-Aliaga projects were emphasized as a key part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy partnership, particularly given that SOCAR’s energy investments in Türkiye exceed $18 billion.

The 60-year history of Petkim and the strategic benefits of the STAR Oil Refinery, which has an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tons, were also highlighted. Information on SOCAR’s new investment plans in Türkiye was shared during the visit.

The delegation toured Türkiye’s first “Special Industrial Zone” complex, accompanied by both countries’ ministers and government officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

